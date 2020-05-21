KFC China releases adorable Pikachu and Jigglypuff toys as part of Pokemon collab

Pokemon fans in China are in for a treat as KFC China has just announced a new collaboration with Pokemon that will start on May 23, 2020.

Three new Pokemon toys featuring Pikachu, Psyduck, and Jigglypuff will be added to KFC kids meals for kids to collect and play with.

KFC China has released an official commercial and promotional images for the toys which you can check out below.

From the commercial, it seems the toys available are a Pikachu water bottle in the shape of a grapefruit, a Psyduck toy that lets you smack its head with a press of a button, and a Jigglypuff and Pikachu carousel.

https://twitter.com/ZhugeEX/status/1262497014476087300

No announcements were made yet on whether the toys will be available in countries outside of China.

