KFC opens official restaurant in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you have a craving for some delicious juicy fried chicken, not only can you get some delivered right to your doorstep with KFC's delivery service but now you can even enjoy some yummy virtual chicken in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

According to Ungeek, KFC Philippines has collaborated with Ogilvy to set up an official KFC island in the Nintendo Switch game which is meticulously decorated with all things KFC, from the logo of Colonel Sanders to finger lickin's good fried chicken.

The KFC island features a dine-in area that is assembled with care, complete with tables for guests to dine in, plates, and guests also seem to have the option of being served a milkshake or coffee to accompany their fried chicken meal.

Not only that, the island also comes with a hidden area where the Colonel stores the 11 secret herbs and spices used in his recipe.

While you are on the island, you might be able to spot the Colonel himself and if you do, you will actually receive a code for a real 8-piece bucket of KFC, which you can redeem in real life for absolutely free. However, this promotion is only available for players in the Philippines.

To enter the island, you will have to follow KFC Philippines on Facebook and wait for the Dodo code that will grant you access to this special little island.

Aside from KFC, a number of other interesting islands have also popped up in the game, including one recreating Singapore's Sentosa island.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.