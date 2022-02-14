Kia launches NFT to help pets find homes

Kia America announced its first NFT series, based on 'Robo Dog', the robot puppy and star of Kia's Super Bowl spot.

Partnering with NFT platform Sweet and The Petfinder Foundation in the USA, the series is available in three unique and accessible collections with 90 per cent of all primary sales proceeds benefiting The Petfinder Foundation to help animals in need find their forever homes.

In addition, a 10 per cent royalty is written into the smart contract on the blockchain, so whenever a Robo Dog NFT across the series is resold on a participating secondary market, The Petfinder Foundation will again benefit from funding for additional pet adoptions.