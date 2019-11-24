Kids can take part in Coding Lab for Kids at Apple Orchard Road from Dec 1-15

In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Apple is increasing the number of Today at Apple coding sessions to help get more people to start coding.

They have also announced that they have introduced a new Everyone Can Code curriculum to help introduce coding to more school children.

The new curriculum includes more resources for teachers, a new guide for students, and updated Swift Coding Club materials.

And in here in Singapore, Apple is holding special coding sessions for children at Apple Orchard Road from Dec 1 to 15.

The sessions, called Coding Lab for Kids: Pre-Coding with Helpsters, will feature the Helpsters and were designed for children aged 3 to 5.

PHOTO: Apple

The Helpsters is a new puppet series on Apple TV+ and if they look familiar that's because they were created by the same people behind Sesame Street.

Children will team up with the Helpsters in activities that will teach them communication, thinking, and problem-solving skills.

If this sounds like something your kids might be interested in, you can take part by signing up for Today at Apple here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.