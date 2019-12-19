Kirin is an affordable wireless mechanical keyboard from Singapore startup Tempest

PHOTO: Twitter/tempest_sg
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

If you're looking for a wireless mechanical keyboard that won't break the bank, there's a new player in town. Singapore startup Tempest has launched the Kirin, a wireless Bluetooth keyboard that also offers an eye-catching pop of colour that you don't often get on stock keycaps.

The Kirin is also a tenkeyless model, so it's more compact and ergonomic to use.

The keycaps are higher quality PBT instead of ABS, and they sport a rougher texture and lower pitched sound when typing. PBT is also generally more resistant to shine, so your keycaps should retain their original appearance for longer. In addition, the legends have been printed using a process of dye-sublimation, where heat is used to sink the dye into the plastic itself.

Unlike pad printing, there's no surface layer of paint that can wear off, so the legends won't fade over time.

PHOTO: Tempest

Tempest is releasing the Kirin in two different colours - the black Kirin Monarch and white Crayon. Keyboard enthusiasts may find the keycap designs very familiar though, and it's clear that they were modelled after T0mb3ry's Carbon set and WinMix's SA Chalk respectively.

PHOTO: Twitter/tempest_sg

The Kirin comes with a choice of Cherry MX Red, Brown, and Blue switches, so you can pick between linear, tactile, or clicky variants. There's white LED backlighting with each switch, and you'll have a choice between seven preset lighting effects. That said, I'm not sure that's really necessary since there's only single-colour backlighting.

Given that there still aren't many wireless mechanical keyboards around, the Kirin hopes to stand out with its Bluetooth functionality. It has onboard memory built in as well, which will let you connect and save up to three device pairings so you can easily switch between machines. The battery is a 1,850mAh unit that the company says should be good for up to 60 hours of use.

The keyboard will work in wired mode too, and it ships with a colour-matching braided USB-C cable.

The Kirin is available to buy now at a special launch price of S$129 (U.P. S$149).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Start-ups

TRENDING

Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES