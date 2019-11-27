Kobo e-readers are now available to buy in Singapore

Koh Wanzi
Rakuten Kobo has announced the launch of its full range of e-readers and accessories in Singapore. This includes the Kobo Clara HD, Kobo Libra H2O, and Kobo Forma e-readers, and they're now available to buy at retailers like Challenger, Courts, and kobo.com.

The Libra H2O is the company's newest e-reader, and it's a 7-inch waterproof device with ComfortLight Pro technology. This is a front light that can adjust its temperature based on the time of day, ranging from a cool blue tone to a warmer orange hue.

In addition, while it supports touch inputs, it also features physical buttons for turning pages and allows for reading in landscape mode. It uses a Carta E Ink display, the same as Amazon's Kindle line.

Then there's the Kobo Forma, which is a slightly larger 8-inch device. Its main draw is its larger storage capacity, and it comes in both 8GB and 32GB versions. According to the company, 8GB of storage should hold around 6,000 e-books, so you could potentially quadruple that and store a veritable library with the 32GB model.

The touchscreen display also uses something called Mobius technology, which adds a flexible layer of plastic in the display to make it more durable. Like the Libra H2O, it is also waterproof and has an IPX8 rating. On top of that, reading in landscape mode is supported too.

Finally, the Kobo Clara HD is the most affordable of the lot, featuring a smaller 6-inch Carta E Ink touchscreen display and weighing just 166g.

It is available with 8GB of storage and Kobo's ComfortLight Pro technology. It's missing any dedicated buttons for turning pages though, so you'll have to rely on the touchscreen.

Most of the popular e-book formats are supported, including EPUB, EPUB3, PDF, and MOBI. However, the Kobo e-readers are also compatible with OverDrive, which will allow for easy access to e-books from NLB's catalogue in Singapore.

Here's an overview of their prices:

  • Kobo Clara HD - S$199.90
  • Kobo Libra H2O - S$279.90
  • Kobo Forma - S$399.90

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

