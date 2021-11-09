Konami removes Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 from digital stores due to licensing issues

It has been a long time since there had been something significant for Konami in the gaming sphere, save for the disastrous rollout of eFootball. Well, when it rains, it pours.

In a new announcement, Konami has shared that both Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 are being removed from digital storefronts.

This is due to certain licenses that are used in the games, which requires renewal in order for them to remain. One would think that such matters would have been taken care of long before the threat of expiration, but you can never tell with Konami these days.

The full statement reads:

"*** [Important Notification] Temporary removal of Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from digial storefronts (PlayStation®3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, etc.)

"Thank you for playing the Metal Gear series.

"We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from Nov 8th, 2021.

"We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again.

"Thank you for your continued support of the Metal Gear series."

If you are looking forward to experiencing these games, do note that the removal affects more than just Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3. Any of the many collections that include them are also affected.

PHOTO: Konami

Here's the full list in question:

PlayStation 3 Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty HD edition

PlayStation 3 Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD edition

PlayStation 3 Metal Gear Solid HD edition

PlayStation Vita Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty HD edition

PlayStation Vita Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD edition

PlayStation Vita Metal Gear Solid HD collection

PlayStation Now Metal Gear Solid HD collection

Xbox 360 Metal Gear Solid HD edition: 2 & 3

Nintendo 3DS Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D

GOG.com Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance

Nvidia Shield Metal Gear Solid 2 HD for Shield TV

Nvidia Shield Metal Gear Solid 3 HD for Shield TV

The digital takedowns are taking effect from Nov 8 onwards, and it remains to be seen if it will be permanent until Konami finds another solution for the situation.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.