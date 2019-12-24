Korean food Instagram page slammed for splitting durian in half, eating flesh with fork

PHOTO: Instagram/mollyjjang
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

The mechanisms of cracking open the king of fruits continue to be an enigma to many outside Southeast Asia. 

Just when we thought we had seen everything (including how the cast of a Korean reality show completely butchered the fruit), in comes an Instagram cooking channel that one-ups the perplexity. 

Molly, the chef behind the popular Korean cooking channel on Instagram (@mollyjjang), gave it the old college try. By, uh, slicing a durian right down in half, seeds and all. 

Here's how to prepare the thorny fruit, according to the Molly way.

View this post on Instagram

#야식 #야식스타그램 #두리안 . . . . 과일의 왕 두리안~좋아하시나요? 저는 혼자 앉은자리에서 두리안 한통을 다 먹어 치워요. 두리안을 세로로 잘라야했나봐요^^ 마이 미스테이크 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ mistake !! 특유의 향때문에 다소 꺼리는 분들도 한번 맛 보시면 중독된다는 최고의 과일이랍니다. 태국 현지 명품급 몬통 통두리안을 급속 냉동시켜 당도가 높고 더 부드러워요. 두리안은 열량이 높아 술을 드신 분이나 임산부는 절대 드시지 않는것이 좋아요!! . . . . 태국 냉동 몬통 통두리안 #프레시윈도 @fresh._.lab . . . . . . . . #몰리동영상 #과일#태국과일 #요리동영상 #먹스타그램 #맛스타그램 #핵맛#존맛탱 #먹부림 #fruit #durian #foodie#yummy#food

A post shared by @mollyjjang (@mollyjjang) on

  • Step 1: Slice the durian in half.
  • Step 2: Slice into the halved pieces.
  • Step 3: Excavated the flesh from the depth of the husk.
  • Step 4: Chop the flesh, as you would with chicken breast, into thin slivers.
  • Step 5: Peel the seeds, as you would a banana peel.
  • Step 6: Plate it up and enjoy with a fork.

As one might have expected, the Southeast Asian netizens were appalled by the Korean chef's avant-garde method of preparing the fruit. 

PHOTO: Instagram screengrab

She had shared her footage on Instagram back on Nov 9, where the video had garnered over 90,000 views. The video resurfaced again into everyone's radar after foodie Instagram account @foodieliciousfood reposted it on Dec 14. 

Once again, it triggered durian lovers hard. 

Several others lamented on what a waste of good durian it had been and someone has to bring justice to the fruit.

PHOTO: Instagram screengrab

This might not be the first bizarre butchering to be seen when it comes to exotic fruits, but it definitely won't be the last.

Folks have already shaved rambutans with a potato peeler, so at this point, nothing should surprise us all anymore.

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

