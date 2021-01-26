Korean man weeps as he reunites with deceased wife through VR

After years of battling a serious illness, Kim lost his wife and was left to take care of their five children. His one wish was to see “even just [his] wife’s shadow, one more time.”

Kim Jung-soo and his late wife.

PHOTO: Screengrab/MBC

But the reunion almost never happened. Initially opposed by his daughters, Kim revealed he had almost lost his hope of seeing his wife again, saying that his children did not want to recall memories of their deceased parent because it was “too painful.”

In the documentary, Kim’s eldest daughter Jong-bin said they wanted just to move on and try to live a happy life following their mother’s passing and thought it would be difficult to do so if they agree with their father wanted.

"'It is my last wish, he said,’ that’s why we decided to allow him to meet Mum again,” Jong-bin shared.

Kim’s other daughter, Jong-yun, shared that she agreed for her father to take part in the documentary because she remembers how much he loved their mother.

“He would kiss her from time to time when working, when eating, or when watching TV,” the daughter recalled. “Even when my mother was sick and lost her hair, my father would say that she was pretty and carried her around.”