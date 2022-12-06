Kung fu game Sifu to make movie leap with John Wick creator

For fans of the action in the John Wick series, you will have more to be excited about in the coming years.

It seems that creator, Derek Kolstad, and his company, Story Kitchen, are set to adapt the third-person action title, Sifu, into a live-action feature film, much like John Wick.

The news comes via Deadline, which reports that Story Kitchen has partnered with Sifu developer Sloclap after a "competitive pursuit" to bring this game to the big screen.

Kolstad will be in charge of adapting the script, and will also be producing alongside Story Kitchen's Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, Dan Jevons, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Jeff Ludwig.

If you are not that familiar with the game, it puts players on the path of brutal revenge, fighting against the odds against enemies who have wronged them.

Instead of perishing, each defeat ages the player, where damage is increased while health is decreased, up until it is no longer possible to keep fighting.

How the action in Sifu will translate to the medium of film remains to be seen, especially with the ageing and resurrection aspect of things, but the violence should be no issue considering that the John Wick series has more than delivered on multiple occasions.

However, before you get too excited about this Sifu adaptation, Kolstad and his crew are still working hard on John Wick 4, which is set to be released in theatres next year on March 24.

