Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr grace final Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition cover

Another year, another Fifa game, but this year’s edition has some significance to it. It will be the last time that EA uses the moniker for its video game edition of the Beautiful Game, and what better way to step into the new era with a cover that unapologetically says so?

That’s right, the Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition cover will not just see Kylian Mbappé return for the third time, but also the appearance of Sam Kerr, one of the superstars in the women’s game.

This week will see EA roll out the red carpet for this year’s edition, with plenty more information to come. But before all that, we get to see both Mbappé and Kerr adorn the cover, with almost matching kits from Paris St. Germain and Chelsea.

If you are not aware of the cover stars for Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition, Mbappé is a young French phenom who has taken the sport by sport in recent years, scoring goals for fun as he brings home trophy after trophy both for club and country.

Kerr, on the other hand, is the captain of the Australia Women’s National Team and a bonafide goalscorer, having won the Golden Boot in three different leagues and on three different continents.

Although EA is losing the Fifa name, it is very unlikely it will lose the draw that continues to attract footballing superstars to both its gameplay as well as the marketing opportunities the franchise represents.

The return of Mbappé for the third year running is clear evidence of that, and that should not change even when the series rebrands as EA Sports FC from 2023 onwards.

In any case, be sure to check back here when more details about Fifa 23 drop, including a reveal trailer later in the week, as the short break for football slowly comes to an end.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.