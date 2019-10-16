Lady Gaga asked Twitter what 'Fortnight' is and the results are hilarious

Lady Gaga - you know, the Grammy/Oscar/BAFTA/Golden Globes-winner, took to Twitter earlier today to ask a very simple question: "What's fortnight?"

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

Of course, the internet had her back on this one.

The tweet has over 22,000 replies - all of them ridiculous. Let's go through the good ones.

Some were straight to the point:

it’s a video game — James (@CaucasianJames) October 15, 2019

Some were a little snarky:

A game for gigantic losers who can’t play football. I’m a youth football coaching legend, and I once wrote “Loser” in sharpie on a player’s forehead for saying Fortnite in my presence. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 15, 2019

florida with healthbars — 🐐🎃 NheX 🦇🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 15, 2019

Some really shouldn't have replied at all:

We have some friends that can show you... — Twitch (@Twitch) October 15, 2019

not anymore — Aska Last (@askalast9) October 15, 2019

And, speaking of Ninja:

Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

Some were actually pretty accurate:

It's a dabbing simulator — jack douglUS (@jacksfilms) October 15, 2019

Some were flat-out depressing:

Sounds like you had a Bad Romance. — IGN (@IGN) October 15, 2019

Some remembered that Lady Gaga is really into Bayonetta:

Ok so it’s like Bayonetta but instead of a sexy goth chick with foot guns you build forts dressed as a neon unicorn or something — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) October 16, 2019

... And then there's this:

Collab — Lucciano (@UnTalLu) October 15, 2019

Fortnite lit the internet on fire recently when it went down for two days before a major reboot.

It's no wonder she heard about this strange 'Fortnight' - it was the talk of the town and still is.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.