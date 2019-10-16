Lady Gaga asked Twitter what 'Fortnight' is and the results are hilarious

Lady Gaga - you know, the Grammy/Oscar/BAFTA/Golden Globes-winner, took to Twitter earlier today to ask a very simple question: "What's fortnight?"
Of course, the internet had her back on this one.
The tweet has over 22,000 replies - all of them ridiculous. Let's go through the good ones.
Some were straight to the point:
Some were a little snarky:
Some really shouldn't have replied at all:
And, speaking of Ninja:
Some were actually pretty accurate:
Some were flat-out depressing:
Some remembered that Lady Gaga is really into Bayonetta:
... And then there's this:
Fortnite lit the internet on fire recently when it went down for two days before a major reboot.
It's no wonder she heard about this strange 'Fortnight' - it was the talk of the town and still is.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.