Lady Gaga asked Twitter what 'Fortnight' is and the results are hilarious

PHOTO: Twitter/ladygaga
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Lady Gaga - you know, the Grammy/Oscar/BAFTA/Golden Globes-winner, took to Twitter earlier today to ask a very simple question: "What's fortnight?"

Of course, the internet had her back on this one.

The tweet has over 22,000 replies - all of them ridiculous. Let's go through the good ones.

Some were straight to the point:

Some were a little snarky:

Some really shouldn't have replied at all:

And, speaking of Ninja:

Some were actually pretty accurate:

Some were flat-out depressing:

Some remembered that Lady Gaga is really into Bayonetta:

... And then there's this:

Fortnite lit the internet on fire recently when it went down for two days before a major reboot.

It's no wonder she heard about this strange 'Fortnight' - it was the talk of the town and still is.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

