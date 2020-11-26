Lara Croft is back in free-to-play cutesy mobile game Tomb Raider Reloaded

There’s a new Tomb Raider game coming our way. And as its name suggests, it seems Lara Croft will be back in her trademark green tank top and khaki shorts raiding some tombs in the upcoming Tomb Raider mobile game, Tomb Raider Reloaded.

Developed by Emerald City Games and Square Enix’s London mobile team, not much is currently known about the game beyond what was shown in the trailer. In it, we see a calm and composed Lara fighting off wolves, rock golems, traps, and even a T-Rex.

The setting of the game, which has Lara in an ancient looking temple with golden treasures to be found also hearkens back to the series’ original games.

On its YouTube description, the game was described as a “free to play arcade game”, which means it’ll be decidedly different from previous Tomb Raider mobile games such as the puzzle game Lara Croft Go, and the Temple Run-like Tomb Raider: Relic Run.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is expected to drop sometime in 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.