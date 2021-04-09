Largest Lego certified store in Singapore opens its doors on April 9 at Suntec

It's no secret that there's a huge base of Lego fans in Singapore.

It was only a short seven years ago that the first Lego Certified Store (LCS) opened their doors at Suntec City.

Now, it has evolved into Singapore's biggest!

Whether you are a Lego enthusiast or hobbyist, we got exciting news for you.

The largest Lego Certified Store, Bricks World, is making its way back bigger and better come April 9, 2021.

PHOTO: Lego

The upgraded Singapore store showcases first-of-its-kind features with a 3.9m high and 1.6m wide Merlion mosaic wall made out of 92,160 pieces of Lego bricks designed by Singapore's very own Nicholas Foo.

Visitors of the store opening will also be welcomed by a Monkie Kid-themed diorama built by a group of passionate AFOL (Adult Fans of Lego).

A highlight for customers is to spot two special Lego friends, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, hidden in the display scene.

Unlike occasional dioramas, this diorama will be refreshed regularly to introduce fresh and creative experiences to its visitors.

PHOTO: Lego

Moreover, Bricks World also has a Lego DOTS play wall for its younger visitors.

The play wall will eventually (at some point in the future) allow kids to design their own creations using the colourful DOTS tiles provided in the store, and those kids at heart are welcome to join in the fun as well.

PHOTO: Lego

Not only are there interactive features found in the store, but new Lego sets are also available for purchase.

The recent launch of the Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery can be found in Bricks World along with the Lego Ship in a Bottle where one can build a miniature ship and place it inside the Lego brick-built bottle.

Similarly with all Lego Certified Stores, visitors are more than welcome to create a Lego set of their own at the iconic Pick a Brick Wall or build their very own collectable Lego characters piece by piece at the Build a Minifigure Station.

The store also has a Gift Centre where extended Lego lines such as Lego mugs, keychains, accessories and even Lego BrickHeadz can be found to add to one's collection.

Considering that the last Lego Certified Store in Singapore opened back in October 2020 at Tampines Mall, even a pandemic can't keep Lego down.

For many, staying indoors has actually been one of the best opportunities to get building and a good creative reprieve.

As part of the opening promotions, those who spend a minimum of $180 will be able to walk away with an exclusive customisable Lego Stainless Steel Mug designed with the iconic Lego Minifigure.

Shoppers may customise the mug during the store opening period between April 9 to 30.

PHOTO: Lego

A pre-opening promotion for the first 100 registered shoppers each day between April 9 and 11, 2021 saw all slots taken up on the Bricks World website in the first hour of availability.

These registered shoppers will receive the limited edition 40145 Lego Store Set with a minimum spend of $120.

PHOTO: Lego

Additionally, to commemorate this special occasion, Bricks World will be running a contest on their Facebook page from April 9 to 23 where users may stand a chance to win up to $200 worth of prizes.

Participants would just need to share a memory of their first or one of their first Lego sets by commenting on the Facebook post, followed by liking the post and following the page.

In case you want to maximise the free gifts at the store, here is the full lowdown.

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

And if you're wondering what else is in store from Lego this month, here is Bricks World's calendar:

PHOTO: Lego

This article was first published in Geek Culture.