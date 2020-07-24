LASALLE students winners of igloohome design challenge with smart living products

igloohome, a local smart access startup, organised its very first design challenge named the igloohome Design Challenge: Circuit Disrupt.

The competition received over 130 submissions over a span of 4 weeks in May, and boasted prizes worth up to $30,000 for grabs.

PHOTO: igloohome

“We’re extremely happy to see Singaporeans unlocking their inner creator, innovator, or designer to come up with novel ideas for smarter ways of living,” said Kaihui Tan, Creative Director of igloohome.

The winning entry of the ‘Open Category’ is an app called Nudge made by visual designer Alrissa Zheng. Nudge is a food safety signaling label and app-based reminder system to let people know when their food is going or has gone bad.

PHOTO: Alrissa Zheng

Winners of the student category were a team from LASALLE College of The Arts – Jessie Li, Nang Cho Mar Myint, and Khin Thapyay. The team was inspired by the evolving trends of smart living and came together to create products that mitigate minute inconveniences.

Titled UPlive, the products help with switching electrical appliances off, missing deliveries, and shoe odours.

PHOTO: Jessie Li, Nang Cho Mar Myint, and Khin Thapyay

In addition, Farquhar Venture Capital (FVC), an early-stage venture capital firm selected two winners in the Smart Food Entries Category.

Winners of the Smart Food Entries Category are entitled to a six months incubation program package worth $10,000 and access to FVC’s Food Tech Industrial Network.

Kianne Lim and Bei Ning Koh, one of the two winning teams, are students at NUS and creators of Aeri: Indoor Aeroponics Gardening. They had set out to make urban gardening more accessible by extending aeroponics to indoor household environments.

PHOTO: Kianne Lim and Bei Ning Koh

“Platforms such as this design challenge play an essential role in the innovation ecosystem by showcasing the issues our Singaporean entrepreneurs are proposing to tackle and how they utilize smart technologies to overcome them. We are impressed by the innovative solutions from the finalists,” commented Tan Chong Yee, Director of FVC.

Winners also receive cash prizes, hotel stays from Shangri-La and Lyf by Ascott, Grab and Lazada vouchers and uHoo air quality devices. Other runner-up winners can be found on igloohome’s website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.