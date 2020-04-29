The Last of Us Part 2 releases in June but Ghost of Tsushima has been delayed

At least we finally know when we're going to see Joel and Ellie again!

Sony Interactive Entertainment just released an update, confirming new release dates for two of their biggest upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusives.

First, the company announced that Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 will now arrive on June 19, 2020 - after it was delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic.

Unfortunately, this news comes right after the game suffered a devastating series of leaks, which include spoiler-heavy cutscenes and gameplay videos.

These videos seem to have been leaked by a disgruntled Naughty Dog employee. Don't worry, though - we won't spoil anything here.

Naughty Dog themselves are obviously unhappy with this leak, calling it, "disappointing," in a tweet. Warning: I would advise you not to read this tweet's replies, as many are spoiling the game within them.

The Last of Us Part 2 will now be released in the same month Ghost of Tsushima was set for release, so it shouldn't be surprising that the latter is getting delayed.

Sony confirmed that the open-world samurai game will be released on July 17, 2020 instead. Find more information on Ghost of Tsushima and its collector's edition here.

Stay safe during this pandemic everyone, and avoid those spoilers at all costs!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.