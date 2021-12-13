Latest Elden Ring story trailer drops more lore as demigods clash

As part of all the reveals and announcements happening at The Game Awards 2021, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have been kind enough to drop a new story trailer for the upcoming Elden Ring.

If you wanted to understand more of the lore behind the game, then you will definitely not want to miss out on this latest content.

Diving into the past with the help of a mystical-looking narrator, we witness the titanic battle between the conqueror of the stars, General Radahn, and the blade of Miquella, Malenia the Severed.

Neither comes out on top in the struggle to control the Elden Ring, and the world is left fractured as a result. Nothing like the quarrels of higher beings to put us in another precarious situation.

The Elden Ring story trailer does give us a hint of what George R.R. Martin has brought to the table, and together with FromSoftware, that would hopefully translate into a game that is filled with mysteries to be uncovered.

We definitely enjoyed our time in The Lands Between previously, and the whole world awaits with bated breath as we near the Feb 25 release date for Elden Ring.

