Latest Hogwarts Legacy trailer shows off magic of PS5 features

Just two months ago, we got a closer look at the magic awaiting players in Hogwarts Legacy thanks to the State of Play presentation.

While it is not an exclusive, a new trailer released by Warner Bros.

Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment highlights some of the notable differences when playing Avalanche Software‘s Hogwarts Legacy on the PS5.

This comes in showing off your house colours using the DualSense’s lightbar, while adaptive triggers will increase the immersion by making every spell feel “unique” to use.

Together with haptic feedback, which will bring various sensations as you play through the game, it should make Hogwarts Legacy an even more fun time on the PS5.

On the visuals front, players can choose to either experience it all in 4K resolution using Fidelity mode or opt for better performance using Performance mode.

As for audio, the Tempest 3D AudioTech on the PS5 will work in conjunction with the DualSense controller to create a soundscape unlike any other for Hogwarts Legacy.

Naturally, the console’s swift SSD will also reduce loading time, while players can get a little more help thanks to the Game Help and Activity Cards feature for the game.

As the first open-world action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, this will be a big event for both fans and anyone remotely interested in living out a magical fantasy.

Players can expect to see new and familiar locations while exploring, discovering fantastic beasts and wielding spells like a true wizard, all as part of a new story set in the 1800s.

Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.