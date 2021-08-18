The latest iCloud for Windows app features a built-in Keychain password manager

Apple has just released a new version of its iCloud for Windows app. The latest version is 12.5 and it adds a new iCloud Keychain password manager for Windows users.

This allows Windows users to access and edit their iCloud Keychain passwords on their Windows machine.

Additionally, the iCloud password extensions for Microsoft Edge and Chrome on Windows will work together with the new iCloud Keychain password manager and autofill usernames and passwords - just like they would in Safari.

Usernames and passwords created for new websites will also be automatically added to the Keychain password manager.

Windows users can download the new version of the iCloud for Windows app here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.