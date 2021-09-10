Latest Lego Nintendo set lets you unfold the World of Mario 64 out of a question block

If you think that Lego is done mining the rich Nintendo Mario franchise, you’ve thought wrong.

We’ve seen Lego in impressive foldable builds before, namely in the form of the Himeji Castle but this one takes the cake!

The Lego 71395 Super Mario 64 ? Block set is a day one buy for us!

The set is available at Lego Retail Stores and Lego.com from Oct 1, 2021. The recommended retail price for the ? Block set is 169.99 EUR/USD (S$270).

Full items include:

Brick-built ? Block with 2,064-pieces.

Several Lego Super Mario microfigures including: Mario, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, baby penguin and more.

Four detailed, buildable versions of Super Mario 64 levels: Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble.

