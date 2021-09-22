Latest pre-order tech deals from Amazon Singapore include Bose, Fitbit, Sennheiser, and Sonos (Sept 2021)

When it comes to online shopping, variety and promotions are easily the best parts of the overall experience.

For tech enthusiasts, Amazon Singapore has got some treats in store with pre-order deals lined up for its electronics category, covering the likes of Fitbit, Sennheiser, and Sonos.

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

Kicking off the listing for September 2021 is the Fitbit Charge 5 ($288) that comes with three colour variations in tow: Black / Graphite, Lunar White / Soft Gold, and Steel Blue / Platinum. Customers who place their pre-orders from now till Sept 27 will receive a free six-month Fitbit Premium Membership, which must be activated within 60 days of device activation.

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

On the audio side of things, Sennheiser has put up the CX Plus True Wireless Black for pre-order at $259. Those who do so within the current date to Sept 28 are entitled to a complimentary S$25 Amazon gift card, but do take note of the terms and conditions.

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

Fans of Sonos products, meanwhile, can pre-order the Sonos Beam Gen 2 from now till Oct 6. Retailing at $799, the sound bar will be available in both Black and White.

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

Bringing everything to a sweet end is Bose, who enters the fray with several promotions under its belt. From now till Sept 24, customers can enjoy up to 35 per cent off on select products for Bose Brand Week, including discounts on the QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones in Black (U.P. $499), and the Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker with Microphone in Citron and Soft Black.

Additionally, tiered vouchers across all Bose products are set to be given out with minimum purchases of $200, $400, and $900, with the details as follows:

$10 off for $200

$30 off for $400

$50 off for $900

Pre-order bonuses and deals are always a welcome sight, especially if you’ve missed out on a major sale recently. With these big players on the field, consumers of audio products and wearable technology can check out what’s hot on the shelves. Happy shopping!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.