Lazada customer alerts site of allegedly fraudulent activity after receiving a key ring instead of keyboards

A disgruntled Lazada user has gone onto Facebook to decry the online shopping site’s reliability after he allegedly (1) failed to receive the items he ordered and (2) failed to get a refund for a product that was wrongly sent.

“It is no longer safe,” declared Howard Toh about shopping on Lazada in a Facebook post that has since gone viral after he recounted his experience last Saturday.

According to Toh, he purchased three sets foldable wireless keyboards off Lazada — items that didn’t arrive at all. What he got instead was a mobile phone key ring holder (one of those thingamajigs that you stick at the back of your phone for better grip).

Photo: Howard Toh / Facebook

As proof, Toh uploaded pictures of the package he received. Sure enough, the label on the tiny envelope described the order as three sets of the keyboard, with a total value of $42. Unless the key ring he received is a newfangled tech gizmo that can actually be used to type text onto screens, we’d say that Toh got swindled. Or the very least, got his order mixed up by the seller.

Toh went on to state that he only managed to get a refund for two of the items — a Lazada representative directed him to return the key ring holder if he wanted to get the rest of his money back. Convinced that the Lazada vendor is a fraud, Toh remains pretty miffed that the foldable keyboard product listings are still up on the site, and that he has yet to be assured that he’ll get the last portion of his refund.

“I am not even expecting VIP treatment,” Toh wrote. “Just refund my money, take action against the seller and maybe apologise to me for the inconvenience!”

Photo: Facebook screengrab

Folks seemed to have found his predicament really relatable as they expressed displeasure about similar bad experiences on Lazada and online shopping in general.

Photo: Facebook screengrab

Photo: Facebook screengrab

Photo: Facebook screengrab

Photo: Facebook screengrab

Photo: Facebook screengrab

Resolved

Toh’s complaint escalated high enough to garner attention from Lazada’s highest echelons of management — he received a personal call from the e-commerce site’s chief executive yesterday. According to an update on his post, he has since received his refund in full, while the allegedly fraudulent product listing has been taken down as well.

Photo: Facebook screengrab

“We have taken immediate action to resolve the matter, and the relevant product listings have been delisted pending further investigation," assured a Lazada spokesperson to AsiaOne.

"We are committed to providing a trusted and reliable shopping experience for our customers, and are constantly taking proactive steps to ensure sellers adhere to our guidelines and policies.”

Editor's note: Article updated to include a statement by Lazada