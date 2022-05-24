Lazada hosts 2022's first physical IT fair at Plaza Singapura

It’s been a really long time (2.5 years, to be precise) since Singapore had a proper offline IT fair, and the organiser for the first-ever 2022 one is the most unlikely of the bunch.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Lazada is running a week-long Grand Online Tech Show at the atrium in Plaza Singapura from May 23 to May 29, 2022, with 24 partnered brands on site. That doesn’t yet include the online-only retailers taking part in Lazada’s gadgetry festival.

Visitors can expect to find brands like Vivo, Logitech, Lenovo, Garmin, Razer, Sony, Prism+, Microsoft, Asus, Huawei, Braun, Jabra, Seagate, and many more at the fair. What’s also amazing is the number of new and upcoming products seen at the stalls.

For example, we spotted the Sony WH-1000XM5 right next to its predecessor, giving visitors an opportunity to make comparisons between both models at the show grounds.

Also spotted was the flagship-grade Vivo X80 Pro smartphone, which is a brand-new device that was only just announced for the global market last week.

Other very new gadgets include the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone and Asus’s flagship ZenWiFi Pro XT12 mesh routers. All these are only just a few of the many new toys we’ve come across, and it’s not including the massive discounts seen for older tech products.

One key difference is the mode of payment and gadget collection. Most brands showcasing products have QR codes on display that lead to their appropriate Lazada listing, and payment is made through the Lazada platform.

Products seen at the show are also expected to be delivered to your preferred address unless otherwise stated, such as if the brand explicitly offers on-site collection right there and then.

As a Lazada-organised tech fair, the event comes with on-site “flash deals” happening daily between 1pm to 3pm and 7pm to 9pm.

Also available for competitive visitors is a Grand Turismo 7 Gaming Challenge organised by Logitech G, where the driver with the fastest lap time can walk away with a Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel.

The winner will be selected after May 29, 2022.

For online shoppers, purchasing an “eligible Grand Online Tech Show” item online between 10pm to 10am allows them to redeem a cup of Toast Box hot coffee or tea at the redemption counter situated on the fairgrounds.

The redemption is limited to the first 200 redemptions per day.

A minimum spending of $60 at the physical event qualifies shoppers with a chance at Lazada’s Grand Online Tech Show (GOTS) lucky draw. The top prize is a Prism+ Q55 Quantum Edition TV+ with Powerhouse Home Karaoke System Jukebox (worth a total of $2,998). Second is a $2,287 prize consisting of an ErgoTune Supreme ergonomic chair with EverDesk+ Max adjustable standing table. The third prize is a Nitro Concepts S300 fabric gaming chair (worth $369).

More information on Lazada’s GOTS can be found here. May the discounts and deals ever be in your favour!