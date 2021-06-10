Lazada online tech show 2021 returns this GSS with exclusive gadgets & products worth $15k to be won

Tech lovers and fans rejoice, for Lazada’s highly-anticipated Online Tech Show is back with numerous products making their way to the e-commerce platform.

Offering a host of exclusive deals at reduced prices, this serves as the best chance to spruce up your home with the latest gadgets.

Happening from June 10 to June 14, 2021, smack in the middle of the Great Singapore Sale, the event brings a long list of hot products and new launches to consumers, including $15,000 worth of prizes to be won, such as the 55-inch Xiaomi TV (worth $999), HP laptop (worth $699), and the Moto 360 Smart Watch with metal strap (worth $499).

Here’s what you can look out for during the Lazada Online Tech Show in June.

Must buy hot deals

PHOTO: Lazada

One of the popular items to look out for, Klipsch Cinema 600 Soundbar is the definite answer to your optimal home theatre experience.

Whether you’re watching your favourite Hollywood blockbuster or the latest original TV series, it makes for a good addition to the home, especially with its current sale price of $719, down from the original $849.

However, if you’re one to seek an adventure, the DJI Air 2S has got you covered. The all-in-one drone offers a wide array of shooting features such as hyperlapse, wide-angle, 180° and sphere shots all for $1479, which is a great deal for one of the picks on the market.

Below is a list of other must-get products that will be receiving a price cut for the Lazada Online Tech Show –

Product Original sale Sale price 5.0.2 Sonos Arc soundbar with Dolby Atmos set $2,097 $1,957 Sonos Move – battery-powered smart speaker, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with Google Assistant $729 $669 Panasonic EH-NA98RP605 nanoe & double mineral hair dryer $329 $279 Libra H20 – Seven inches EPD carta cisplay with ComfortLight Pro + sleepcover case $338.90 $279.90 Acer Nitro 5 15.6 inch gaming laptop $,1598 $1,328 Asus Vivobook 14 (2021) $1,099 $1,079 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro $2,399 $2,379 HP laptop $,1114 $978 Tefal home chef smart multicooker $199 $109 KitchenAid artisan stand mixer $699 $549

Exclusive deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

PHOTO: Asus

What’s an Online Tech Show without exclusive deals to scour for?

If you’re looking to find the ideal replacement for your decade(s)-old PC, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 might be something of your likes. Not only is it a good productivity machine, it’s also a beast when it comes to gaming.

Despite its slim chassis, it ships with powerful processors that offer a seamless experience at an attractive $2,698 price tag – down from its original price of $3,198.

Additionally, if you fancy an upgrade to your mobile device, the OPPO Reno5 5G is another good deal to consider.

With an all-new camera system to capture moments with family, friends and the people who matter, the smartphone grants the same experience at the discounted price of $549 instead of the usual $699.

Here are other products on sale exclusively on Lazada –

Product Original price Sale price Elba dishwasher $589 $519 Rinnai exclusive hood + hob bundle deal $2,999 $2,799 Airbot laser mapping robotic vacuum A700 $699.90 $399.90 Mayer 5.5L digital air fryer $229 $105 Cornell 3.5L air fryer with detachable basket $149 $149 Harman Kardon Citation One $369 $145 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G $1,178 $1,078 Instant pot duo plus 9-in-1 with spring foam pan $321 $294 Beoplay E8 3rd Gen truly wireless Bluetooth earphones $499 $449

New launches

Ecovacs Deebot

PHOTO: Ecovacs

Although sales are usually known to sell off products at a cheaper price to make room for new releases, the Lazada Online Tech Show takes pride in giving its consumers the best deals possible, and that includes new launches.

A product to look out for would be the PRISM+ Q55 PRO Quantum Edition. Coming in at 55 inches, this 4K Ultra HD Android TV has numerous features that guarantee viewers a quality content experience, from its brilliant colours to spectacular surround sound.

This TV will be made available for $999 (originally $1,999) with the inclusion of a one year Mewatch Premium exclusively found on Lazada.

For those who value a clean environment, the Airbot laser mapping robotic vacuum A700 might tickle your fancy.

With a powerful suction of up to 3000Pa, it is the ideal appliance for pulling dirt particles and hair off the floor effortlessly, especially for those with big families or are pet owners.

Sporting the ability to sweep, mop, and vacuum, this three-in-one robot is a must-get for households – at the nearly half the original price to boot ($399 in lieu of the original $699).

Other new releases that will be going live during the Lazada Online Tech Show are listed below –

Product Original price Sale price Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55″ $999 – Kobo Elipsa pack – 10.3 inches Carta display with ComfortLight Pro + Kobo Stylus + SleepCover $629.90 – Realme 8 5G $399 – HUAWEI MatePad tablet $498 – Line Friends Tropical Party EZ-Charm $12.90 – Instant vortex four-in-one multi-functional smart air fryer $349 $299 Ecovacs Deebot T9 robot vacuum cleaner $689 $484 Dyson purifier cool air purifier TP07 $899 – Panasonic TH-58JX700S 58″ 4K LED Android smart TV $,1599 $1,569

We understand that buying gadgets online is one thing, but what if you want a tech demo to see and hear these products in action? Fret not, Lazada has got you covered with its LazLive livestreams on Instagram.

Joined with your favourite tech brands as well as special appearances, including Geek Culture’s own Bobby Tonelli, the live streams will take place every day from June 10 to June 14. The schedule is as follows:

Date Theme/brand featured Special appearance June 10 PowerPac (1pm), Anker (2pm), GUESS IT (8pm), VIVO (9pm) GUESS IT:

Hui Xin (@yaphuixin) June 11 Garmin (1pm), PROLiNK (2pm), Acer (7pm), mobiles & tablets (8pm), Bose (9pm) Mobiles and tablets:

Royce Lee (@theroycelee) June 12 Panasonic (1pm), laptops (5pm), Lenovo (7pm), Xiaomi (9pm) Laptops:

Bobby Tonelli (@btonelli) June 13 Klipsch (3pm), home appliances cooking show (5pm), Dyson (7pm), Asus (9pm) Home appliances cooking show:

Justin Foo (@justinfjh) June 14 D-Link (1pm), TP-Link (7pm), best electronic deals (8pm), Aukey (9pm) Best electronic deals:

Rachell Ng (@aglimpseofrach)

Additionally, Midnight Brands Sale, also known as Storewide Flash Sales, will feature 100 brands from 12am to 2am on June 10 to kick off the festivities.

Apple is set to offer up to 30 per cent off their products, with JBL and Sony slashing prices of up to 80 per cent and 51 per cent respectively with the use of voucher.

Samsung will also feature discounts of up to 40 per cent, while Roborock sees a cut of up to 50 per cent off its products.

Those interested in getting additional value from their old gadgets may join the Trade-in Programme as well. Just bring in your product for trade-in with any of Lazada’s associate vendors, and you’ll be able to enjoy high trade-in value on top of the original up-to-$50 deal.

There’s a catch, though: this only applies to specific devices, so do your research first before heading down.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.