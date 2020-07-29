Lazada teams up with Mediacorp to redefine shoppertainment for upcoming National Day mega sale

This year, Lazada will be teaming up with Mediacorp in a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the region for the e-commerce site’s National Day Mega Sale happening from August 8 - 10, 2020.

This partnership between Singapore’s largest media network and Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce platform will see sellers and brands having the opportunity to amp up their engagement with customers through marketing packages involving television and radio spots.

As such, a number of small-medium enterprises will have the necessary tools provided to help drum up anticipation for their products prior to the Mega Sale.

PHOTO: Lazada

“This special partnership allows us to offer our sellers exciting marketing opportunities previously not possible,” said Carey Chong, Chief Operating Officer of Lazada Singapore. “With the changing commuting patterns due to Covid-19 and observing of safe distancing measures, it was a natural partnership as Mediacorp has diversified their customer touch points into the digital realm with innovative advertising solutions.”

Leading up to the National Day Mega Sale, some of the activities that both Lazada and Mediacorp will run includes having Mediacorp celebrities and influencers host Lazada’s Guess It game show where viewers will be tasked with guessing the correct price of the featured item.

Other activities also include a prompt that will appear on Mediacorp channels such as Channel 5, Channel 8, Suria, Vasantham, CNA, and Channel U telling viewers that they can turn on their Lazada app to shake their smartphones in order to redeem coins that can be exchanged for vouchers.

It’s a mechanic that will be familiar to most Lazada shoppers, only this time you’ll have to be sure to catch the prompt during your TV shows.

“The lifestyles of our consumers are evolving, driving stunning growth in both eCommerce and media consumption,” shared Parminder Singh, Chief Commercial and Digital Office at Mediacorp. “We are uniquely placed to address the new needs of consumers and commercial clients given our proven proficiency in storytelling, our transmedia reach, and our prolific pool of talent.”

“With the leaders in content and commerce joining hands, both merchants and shoppers will benefit and the commercial engine will get a well-timed boost as the country progresses towards economic normality.”

Lazada’s National Day Mega Sale will take place on August 8 - 10, 2020.