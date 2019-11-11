League of Legends crowns Chinese team as world champions

Chinese actor and celebrity, Zhu Yilong, poses with Team FunPlus Phoenix after winning the final of the League of Legends esport tournament in Paris, France, on Sunday.
PHOTO: Instagram/lolesports
Reuters

Chinese video gamers crushed a team from Europe on Sunday who were hoping to break the domination of Asian players in the world championship finals of online game "League of Legends".

With more than US$1 million (S$1.4 million) up for grabs, China's FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) swept the tournament, beating Europe's G2 Esports in all three games before a crowd of over 15,000 fans in Paris.

The game, developed 10 years ago by Los Angeles-based Riot Games, sees teams of players face off in a virtual battle arena with one main goal: destroying their opponents' "Nexus" base.

After strong showings earlier in the series, the Europeans were the favourites to win the grand final of the 10th edition of the championship, held this year in Paris' AccorHotels Arena.

However, the Chinese team smashed European hopes of ending Asia's supremacy with their victory.

South Korea has won five of the six previous championships, with Chinese team Invictus Gaming winning last year.

Chinese actor and celebrity, Zhu Yilong, and fans cheering on enthusiastically during the world championship final between European team G2 and Chinese team FPX on Sunday in Paris. GIF: Weibo/陌曉軒

"FPX is a really good team, so even if we had played better it would have been rough," G2 esports coach Fabian Lohmann, whose gaming name is "GrabbZ", told the reporter.

Along with Dota 2, Fortnite and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends is one of the most popular games in the fast-growing esports - video game competitions.

The European and Chinese teams in Sunday's finals were composed of five players each, all male and aged between 19 and 24.

The tournament had a prize pool this year of about US$6.5 million, making it the third-biggest after Dota 2's The International and the Fortnite World Cup.

The winning team got almost US$835,000, with the runners-up receiving more than US$300,000.

Riot Games said last year's championship attracted close to 100 million viewers, putting it in the same ballpark as the National Football League's Super Bowl, the biggest American TV event.

Sponsors include French luxury brand LVMH's Louis Vuitton, US payment giant MasterCard and Chinese electronics company Oppo.

Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games, the game developer, said he could not imagine in 2009 that they would grow so fast, with gamers spending billions of hours in their fantasy universe.

"We had very humble ambitions when we started League of Legends. Our initial business plan said 20,000 concurrent users. Now we have millions. We never anticipated that," he said. "The first few years, it was a struggle. We always said, 'We're kind of building the plane while in the air.'"

Now, the plane is soaring, much to the chagrin of some parents who do not like to see their kids glued to screens. Laurent is convinced such reservations will pass.

"I'm sure 50 years ago my parents were fighting their parents about rock 'n' roll," he said. "It's the same story every generation ... A new entertainment form comes, and the old generation doesn't believe it. And then they move on, they age, they die, and now it's part of our lives. I think exactly the same will happen with gaming, at a much faster speed."

More about
Digital Paris Esports

TRENDING

Aliff Aziz resists arrest, puts up violent struggle after drunken argument at Orchard Road
Aliff Aziz resists arrest, puts up violent struggle after drunken argument at Orchard Road
Best 1-for-1 food deals in Singapore this 11.11
Best 1-for-1 food deals in Singapore this 11.11
E-scooter rider charged over Bedok accident that killed cyclist
E-scooter rider charged over Bedok accident that killed cyclist
Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest: Live broadcast
Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest: Live broadcast
How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week
Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Govt upfront about GST hike - that&#039;s integrity, says Heng Swee Keat
Govt upfront about GST hike - that's integrity, says Heng Swee Keat
Malaysia court to deliver key ruling in ex-premier Najib Razak&#039;s 1MDB trial
Malaysia court to deliver key ruling in ex-premier Najib Razak's 1MDB trial
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?
Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'

Home Works

The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rumour has it: Japanese goddess Kyoko Fukada signs pre-nup on adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Japanese goddess Kyoko Fukada signs pre-nup on adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow &quot;fingernail&quot; while chewing bubble tea pearls
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls

SERVICES