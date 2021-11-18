League of Legends spin-off titles Song of Nunu and CONV/RGENCE first details revealed

Riot Forge, the third-party publishing arm of Riot Games, has announced two games that are in the works. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, a single-player adventure game developed by Tequila Works (Rime), and CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, a single-player 2D action platformer developed by Double Stallion (Speed Brawl). Both games will be released in 2022.

While we have seen the teaser for CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story before, this is the first time Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is announced. With these new titles, Riot Games seems to be fleshing out the colourful cast of champions, adding depth to them beyond the original League of Legends MOBA title.

In CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, players will play as Ekko, the champion who can manipulate time, so the game will likely involve some funky mechanics that will surprise players.

As for Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, players will play as the champions Nunu and Willump, who will go on a heartwarming journey to find Nunu’s long-lost mother. This allows the champions’ stories to communicate a wider range of emotions and tones, which is only possible through spin-off titles.

PHOTO: Riot Games

Because Nunu is generally a well-loved character, probably a title in the form of a click-to-play visual novel might be the perfect genre for fans to sink their teeth in.

The two debut releases from Riot Forge are also launched today, with the first being Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, a rhythm runner developed by Choice Provisions (Bit. Trip series), and the second being Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, a single-player turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate (Battle Chasers: Nightwar).

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. It will also be released on Netflix Games soon. It stars the Hexplosive expert Ziggs, and players will have to time bomb-jumps and bomb-attacks to the beat of the soundtrack as they duck, weave, and explode their way through the levels.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be upgradeable for free.

The game development studio is led by Joe Madureira, the legendary comic book artist. Players will take control of a party of League of Legends champions – Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke. They will be travelling between two regions of Runeterra in their quest to defeat a mysterious enemy.

PHOTO: Riot Games

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is priced at US$9.99 (S$14) on the Nintendo Switch and PC, while the Netflix Games version will be included with a Netflix membership with no extra fees or in-app purchases.

PHOTO: Riot Games

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story comes in three editions now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and will soon be available on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Standard Digital Edition (US$29.99) Base game Deluxe Digital Edition (US$39.99) Base game, Ruined Skins, Ruination Starter Pack, Poro Lost & Found Weapon Pack Physical Collector’s Edition (US$129.99) Base game, art book, exclusive Joe Madureira sketch, 12-inch vinyl soundtrack, Kraken coin, Bilgewater map (cloth) branded notebook & pen, Bilgewater mug

Also, players who purchase the game within the first 30 days of its release will get the Manamune Sword in-game for Yasuo. The sword is included in all editions of the game.

Fans of League of Legends and the various third-party developers are going to have great fun with these new titles.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.