Leaked designs reveal bigger camera dimensions for the iPhone 13 lineup

The rear camera bump is likely to be bigger on the upcoming Apple iPhone 13.

EverythingApplePro shared several leaked CADs of the upcoming iPhone 13 models in a YouTube video. According to the leaked CADs, the rear camera module of the iPhone 13 Pro Max will protrude 0.87mm more which will result in the overall thickness of the chassis increased by 0.25mm.

For the iPhone 13 mini, the rear camera module will protrude 0.99mm more and measure 3.06mm longer in width. For the iPhone 13 Pro, the rear camera module will protrude 3.65mm, is 3.41mm taller and 4.81mm wider, which will house a bigger LiDAR sensor.

The dummy unit in the video also corroborates a recent leak of purported renders of the iPhone 13 . The arrangement of the rear cameras is different with the lenses being placed diagonally across each other.

The larger rear camera module of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is likely to accommodate better lenses.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed earlier this month that the main rear camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a slightly wider aperture than the other models in the lineup . Kuo also said that significant upgrades are coming to the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Other rumoured features include improved portrait mode, a new matte black option , in-display Touch ID , 120Hz display which is always-on , Wi-Fi 6E connectivity , support for mmWave and sub-6GHz , and a thinner notch.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup in late September.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.