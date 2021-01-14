Leaked official image confirms no charger in retail box of the Galaxy S21

The latest leak on the Samsung Galaxy S21 confirms there will be no charger in the retail box.

News site winfuture.de published two purported official photos of the Galaxy S21 unboxing, which reveal a Quick Start Guide, USB Type-C data cable and an ejection pin. The retail box of the Galaxy S21 is similar to that of the iPhone 12.

Samsung mocked Apple in October on social media for not including a charger in the retail box.

It boasted that Galaxy devices give what consumers are looking for: The charger, best camera, battery, performance, memory, and a 120Hz display. Not surprisingly, the Facebook post has since been deleted.

Samsung will be holding its first Galaxy Unpacked event for the year tomorrow night (Jan 14), 11pm. It is expected to unveil three Galaxy S21 models and pre-orders are likely to start on Friday (Jan 15).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.