Leaked photos show upcoming Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses from Facebook

Known phone leaker Evan Blass has posted photos of an upcoming Ray-Ban and Facebook collaboration – Ray-Ban Stories.
These are going to be smart glasses that can connect to their devices. The images Blass leaked show three of Ray-Ban’s distinct frame styles – Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor, with one camera on each side, right by the hinges. There is also a button along the top of the right temple, and could possibly be used to operate the cameras.
The specific functions of these glasses are being kept under wraps for now, but Andrew Bosworth, the head of Facebook Reality Labs, said that the Ray-Ban Stories will be “providing a lot of functionality”.
With the glasses about to be announced later in the day, it remains to be seen if the Ray-Ban Stories will put smart glasses on techies’ radars.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.