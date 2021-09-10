Leaked photos show upcoming Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses from Facebook

Known phone leaker Evan Blass has posted photos of an upcoming Ray-Ban and Facebook collaboration – Ray-Ban Stories.

These are going to be smart glasses that can connect to their devices. The images Blass leaked show three of Ray-Ban’s distinct frame styles – Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor, with one camera on each side, right by the hinges. There is also a button along the top of the right temple, and could possibly be used to operate the cameras.

PHOTO: Ray-Ban

The specific functions of these glasses are being kept under wraps for now, but Andrew Bosworth, the head of Facebook Reality Labs, said that the Ray-Ban Stories will be “providing a lot of functionality”.

With the glasses about to be announced later in the day, it remains to be seen if the Ray-Ban Stories will put smart glasses on techies’ radars.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.