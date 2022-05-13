Leaked renders reveal minimal design changes for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

While purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 show a radical change to the rear camera module, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is said to come with minimal changes to its dimensions.

Tipster @OnLeaks, in collaboration with @91Mobiles, claim that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip3 except for some minor differences in dimensions. Below are the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Flip3 for comparison:

Galaxy Z Flip4: 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm

Galaxy Z Flip3: 166.0 x 72.2 x 6.9mm

The purported render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/91mobiles

@OnLeaks says there should be a better hinge design and the Galaxy Z Flip4 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ platform.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are expected to debut in August or September.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.