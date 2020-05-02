Leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 images reveal 100x Space Zoom camera

PHOTO: WinFuture
Marion Frayna
Geek Culture

We've barely a week left until the Samsung Unpacked event, but yet we seem to be already very familiar with the Korean tech giant's upcoming smartphones - the new flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

This time, the former comes into question as new official promotional images of the S20 range have spread across the Internet like wildfire.

Courtesy of WinFuture and 91mobiles, here are the images of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra:

BACK

PHOTO: WinFuture

FRONT

PHOTO: 91mobiles

From the front, the S20 series doesn't really look all that different from its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 predecessors, sporting what looks to be an Infinity-O AMOLED curved 2.5D glass display, and a cutout camera at the top of the display.

It is on the back that similarities to previous models end. the cameras are all housed in a large rectangular frame, with each model possessing different rear camera lenses.

The base S20 looks to have 3 lenses (most likely a wide angle, ultra-wide and telephoto) and the S20+ with an additional fourth lens (most probably a time-of-flight).

However, it looks as though all eyes will be on the S20 Ultra at the Unpacked event, as it also comes with four lenses, with the fourth one simply dubbed Space Zoom 100X.

Since smartphone cameras seem to only go up to 5x optical zoom these days (with the upcoming Huawei P40 to jack that up to 10x optical zoom), it would be safe to assume that the S20 Ultra's new lens is a digital 100x zoom.

PHOTO: Twitter/evleaks

It remains to be seen just how powerful and accurate the zoom is, given how the Huawei P30 Pro's 50x digital zoom is already quite the eye-catcher.

It also appears that the S20 will sport three colourways: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra will both come in Cosmic Gray and Black.

PHOTO: 91mobiles, WinFuture

Specs-wise, though we are still pretty much in the dark about the S20 series, Ishan Agarwal from MySmartPrice has leaked a potential specs sheet of each model. Here it is for your viewing pleasure:

PHOTO: Twitter/IshanAgarwal24

In any case, we can look forward to the event proper on 11 February 2020.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

More about
Digital smartphones galaxy Samsung

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Wuhan virus: Couple stays in suite, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays in suite, attends own wedding via live-stream
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection?
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
'Nobody accuses a clown of being sponsored': Nas Daily

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES