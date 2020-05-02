Leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 images reveal 100x Space Zoom camera

We've barely a week left until the Samsung Unpacked event, but yet we seem to be already very familiar with the Korean tech giant's upcoming smartphones - the new flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

This time, the former comes into question as new official promotional images of the S20 range have spread across the Internet like wildfire.

Courtesy of WinFuture and 91mobiles, here are the images of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra:

BACK

PHOTO: WinFuture

FRONT

PHOTO: 91mobiles

From the front, the S20 series doesn't really look all that different from its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 predecessors, sporting what looks to be an Infinity-O AMOLED curved 2.5D glass display, and a cutout camera at the top of the display.

It is on the back that similarities to previous models end. the cameras are all housed in a large rectangular frame, with each model possessing different rear camera lenses.

The base S20 looks to have 3 lenses (most likely a wide angle, ultra-wide and telephoto) and the S20+ with an additional fourth lens (most probably a time-of-flight).

However, it looks as though all eyes will be on the S20 Ultra at the Unpacked event, as it also comes with four lenses, with the fourth one simply dubbed Space Zoom 100X.

Since smartphone cameras seem to only go up to 5x optical zoom these days (with the upcoming Huawei P40 to jack that up to 10x optical zoom), it would be safe to assume that the S20 Ultra's new lens is a digital 100x zoom.

PHOTO: Twitter/evleaks

It remains to be seen just how powerful and accurate the zoom is, given how the Huawei P30 Pro's 50x digital zoom is already quite the eye-catcher.

It also appears that the S20 will sport three colourways: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra will both come in Cosmic Gray and Black.

PHOTO: 91mobiles, WinFuture

Specs-wise, though we are still pretty much in the dark about the S20 series, Ishan Agarwal from MySmartPrice has leaked a potential specs sheet of each model. Here it is for your viewing pleasure:

PHOTO: Twitter/IshanAgarwal24

In any case, we can look forward to the event proper on 11 February 2020.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.