Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip images reveal folding OLED glass display

The past few weeks have generally been quiet on the smartphone front, which, of course, is merely the calm before the storm that is the Mobile World Congress 2020 at Barcelona happening in February. However, the leaks still keep on coming, and among these is Samsung's new foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Images of the Galaxy Z Flip have been circulating the net for the past month, but the latest set of leaks from German site WinFuture reveal the closest first looks we can get to the official announcement.

According to WinFuture's leaked spec sheet, the Galaxy Z Flip looks to house a 6.7-inch, 22:9 aspect ratio FHD+ (2636 x 1080) foldable OLED "Ultra Thin Glass" display, which is certainly a step up from the relatively fragile display on last year's Samsung Galaxy Fold.

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip measures 6.9mm thick, and 15.4mm thick when closed.

PHOTO: WinFuture

Like its predecessor, though, the Galaxy Z Flip could also feature a tiny 1.06-inch (300 x 116) OLED display, which also sports similar rudimentary functions such as easy access to the clock and music controls.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip could have just 3 main ones, with a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the back, and a 10-megapixel hole-punch camera on the main display. This looks to be a downgrade from the five cameras that the Galaxy Fold has.

PHOTO: WinFuture

But that's not the only aspect of the Galaxy Z Flip that reflects Samsung opting for style rather than substance for its new foldable phone. Aside from the up-to-date Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, its internal hardware sports an 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage, with no microSD slot.

There looks to be no 5G support, and its battery capacity amounts to a mere 3,300 mAh (still better than its direct competitor, the Motorola razr, though).

Max Weinbach maintains that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could see a 14 February 2020 release, with a reported retail price of US$1,400 (S$1,500).

In any case, the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a, well, flip phone should still be plenty to look forward to when the Korean tech giant officially announces it at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked reveal event on 11 February 2020, alongside the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.