Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip images reveal folding OLED glass display

PHOTO: WinFuture
Marion Frayna
Geek Culture

The past few weeks have generally been quiet on the smartphone front, which, of course, is merely the calm before the storm that is the Mobile World Congress 2020 at Barcelona happening in February. However, the leaks still keep on coming, and among these is Samsung's new foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Images of the Galaxy Z Flip have been circulating the net for the past month, but the latest set of leaks from German site WinFuture reveal the closest first looks we can get to the official announcement.

According to WinFuture's leaked spec sheet, the Galaxy Z Flip looks to house a 6.7-inch, 22:9 aspect ratio FHD+ (2636 x 1080) foldable OLED "Ultra Thin Glass" display, which is certainly a step up from the relatively fragile display on last year's Samsung Galaxy Fold.

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip measures 6.9mm thick, and 15.4mm thick when closed.

PHOTO: WinFuture

Like its predecessor, though, the Galaxy Z Flip could also feature a tiny 1.06-inch (300 x 116) OLED display, which also sports similar rudimentary functions such as easy access to the clock and music controls.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip could have just 3 main ones, with a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the back, and a 10-megapixel hole-punch camera on the main display. This looks to be a downgrade from the five cameras that the Galaxy Fold has.

PHOTO: WinFuture

But that's not the only aspect of the Galaxy Z Flip that reflects Samsung opting for style rather than substance for its new foldable phone. Aside from the up-to-date Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, its internal hardware sports an 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage, with no microSD slot.

There looks to be no 5G support, and its battery capacity amounts to a mere 3,300 mAh (still better than its direct competitor, the Motorola razr, though).

Max Weinbach maintains that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could see a 14 February 2020 release, with a reported retail price of US$1,400 (S$1,500).

In any case, the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a, well, flip phone should still be plenty to look forward to when the Korean tech giant officially announces it at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked reveal event on 11 February 2020, alongside the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

More about
galaxy Samsung Digital smartphones

TRENDING

Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800

SERVICES