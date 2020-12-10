Leaked teasers of Samsung Galaxy S21 phones show 2 colour tones on the rear

The wizards at Android Police (Danke Schon!) got hold of leaked teaser clips of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G-capable smartphones, which is a step up from unofficial renders and rumours of the handset. In the clip, it's clear that Samsung has the mind to go for two distinct colours on the phone's rear.

Seen above is the clip showing a Samsung Galaxy S21 in Phantom Violet, with a flat display and central punch-hole front camera. On the rear is a triple camera setup with the camera housing in a colourway similar to the headlining Mystic Bronze found on their 2020 flagship phones.

The site also got hold of the clip for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, where it's given a curved display and quad rear cameras. Instead of a ToF sensor found on the S20 Ultra, the S21 Ultra will instead get a laser autofocus system in its place.

Android Police also shared that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for Galaxy S21 is likely to happen on 14 January 2021, according to its source.

The latest 'official' leak joins the rank of other inescapable hints to the Galaxy S21 series, like its regulatory filing for excluding a charging adapter in the box.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.