Leaked video shows Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phone in action

A Twitter user has just posted what looks to be the first hands-on video of Samsung's rumoured new foldable phone - the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Unfortunately, the 19-second long video doesn't show off a lot other than the foldable mechanism of the phone.

Still, we can see that the Galaxy Z Flip is substantially more compact and more portable than last year's Galaxy Fold.

We can also see that once unfolded, it has a very tall display. Rumours say the Galaxy Z Flip's display will have a 22:9 aspect ratio.

It is widely believed that Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Z Flip at its Unpacked event next week in San Francisco.

This article was first published on Hardware Zone.