Learner motorists in Singapore will soon have to undergo simulator training

SINGAPORE - Learner motorists will be required to undergo driving or riding simulator training before being allowed to book their Practical Driving or Riding Tests with effect from Dec 16 this year.

All Class 2, 2A, 2B, 3 or 3A learner motorists will be required to complete the driving or riding simulator training, the police said on Saturday (Dec 7).

The training is only available at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Bukit Batok Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre.

The move is part of the traffic police's efforts to help learner motorists better prepare for various road situations, and inculcate good and safe driving habits, the police said.

The simulator training, which comprises three modules, provides motorists with the opportunity to practise defensive driving or riding in a safe and controlled environment.

WATCH: A driving instructor at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre demonstrates the use of simulation training on Wednesday... Posted by TODAY on Wednesday, 7 February 2018

Each module takes between 15 and 20 minutes to complete, and includes scenarios based on the top 10 causes of traffic accidents which often result in injuries.

These include high-speed expressway cornering, cyclists in blind spots and driving or riding in wet weather conditions.

Learner motorists must be adequately competent in controlling the respective class of vehicles which they are seeking to obtain a driving licence for.

They will have to complete a minimum of five practical lessons before booking the simulator training.

Learner motorists can visit https://www.police.gov.sg/advisories/traffic/traffic-matters for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.