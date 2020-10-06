LED lights? Lacy bras? We try out some of the weirdest face masks out there in the market

Now that we’re deep inside the new normal, it would actually feel weird if we’re not wearing masks when stepping outside our homes.

Things can get even weirder though — especially when folks go the extra mile to stand out from the pack with unique masks that may or may not actually protect them from catching Covid-19.

In our latest episode of Unwrapped, AsiaOne’s beloved bundle of chaos Le En returns for a team-up with our host Jarvis to test some of the strangest masks out there in the market. Plus, some hilarious DIY face masks that might be better off left to professional craftspeople.

