The left-handed edition of Razer's Naga MMO gaming mouse is coming back in 2020

Razer is bringing back its left-handed edition of the Naga MMO gaming mouse.

The company once made a left-handed version of the Naga Trinity, but it hasn't been available from retail channels for a while, probably owing to the fact that southpaws still make up a small portion of the gaming populace.

If you're a left-hander though, there's good news, because the left-handed Naga is returning in 2020.

According to a Facebook post by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang last year, Razer has shipped thousands of units of left-handed mice over the past six years, roughly the same number of right-handed mice that it ships in a single day. The disparity is stark, and the lack of volume means that producing a left-handed mouse is a costly venture for Razer.

Still, the company says that it's heard the calls from the left-handed gaming community, and it wants to bring back the Naga for them.

However, it's still important to gauge the exact level of interest in the product, so Razer is inviting you to pre-register for the Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition right here.

Razer did not say when in 2020 the new mouse will debut.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.