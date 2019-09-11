The left-handed edition of Razer's Naga MMO gaming mouse is coming back in 2020

PHOTO: Razer
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Razer is bringing back its left-handed edition of the Naga MMO gaming mouse.

The company once made a left-handed version of the Naga Trinity, but it hasn't been available from retail channels for a while, probably owing to the fact that southpaws still make up a small portion of the gaming populace.

If you're a left-hander though, there's good news, because the left-handed Naga is returning in 2020.

According to a Facebook post by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang last year, Razer has shipped thousands of units of left-handed mice over the past six years, roughly the same number of right-handed mice that it ships in a single day. The disparity is stark, and the lack of volume means that producing a left-handed mouse is a costly venture for Razer.

Still, the company says that it's heard the calls from the left-handed gaming community, and it wants to bring back the Naga for them.

However, it's still important to gauge the exact level of interest in the product, so Razer is inviting you to pre-register for the Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition right here.

Razer did not say when in 2020 the new mouse will debut.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Razer

TRENDING

I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?
Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?
Expat fired from job for racist comments ordered to leave China
Expat fired from job for racist comments ordered to leave China
Hong Huifang&#039;s daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it&#039;s not what you think)
Hong Huifang's daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it's not what you think)
GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow &quot;fingernail&quot; while chewing bubble tea pearls
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

KFC to sell chicken skin snack in SG, free Grab vouchers for working mums &amp; other deals this week
KFC to sell chicken skin snack in SG, free Grab vouchers for working mums & other deals this week
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'

Home Works

7 tips for choosing dining chairs
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Jho Low received $1.3 billion&#039;
'Jho Low received $1.3 billion'
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun

SERVICES