The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 targets 2022 release with new trailer

With the overwhelming success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on launch, it comes as no surprise that anticipation and excitement is hanging heavily in the air where its sequel is concerned.

Now, Nintendo has attached a release date to the highly-anticipated title, which was first unveiled in 2019. The company is targeting a 2022 release window, as announced during its E3 2021 showcase via a new trailer featuring Link exploring a never-before seen setting: the skies of Hyrule.

Where the previous teaser showed Link and Zelda in the depths of an ancient underground ruin, this reel highlighted some new weapons and abilities for the titular warrior, such as the power to phase through objects.

The soundtrack, meanwhile, continues to sound great, with plenty of action and mysteries seemingly waiting to spring into action.

PHOTO: Nintendo

While the original announcement trailer appeared to have included clues pointing to potential plot points in the first entry, nothing concrete about the game’s story has been detailed thus far.

A series of job listings back in 2019, however, suggested a larger focus on dungeons, so it’s possible that players will be embarking on more adventures underground than in the sky – though that doesn’t quite seem like the case with the above trailer.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see just a little longer.