Lego builds massive Halloween gaming PC with Aftershock from 20,000 bricks

Just in time for Halloween, Lego Singapore has collaborated with Aftershock PC to build a monstrous Halloween-themed brick-built gaming PC out of over 20,000 bricks.

The PC is powered by an Intel i9-12900KF processor and GeForce RTX 3090, along with a custom open-loop water cooling system, complete with Lego spiders inside.

Check out all the intricate details and minifigures inside the massive build below. The biggest question with such a build is, will it melt?

PHOTO: Geek Culture

And yes, it can run Crysis.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.