LEGO Colosseum officially unveiled as the largest set ever with nearly 10,000 pieces

If you can’t travel, do as Romans do and build your very own Roman amphitheatre! LEGO has brought another piece of it to us by immortalising yet another mark on the map in the brick form with their official announcement of the LEGO Colosseum (10276).

This iconic monument is sure to excite both fans of the brick and History buffs alike.

It will be joining the lineup in the LEGO landmarks series, which previously included famous locations such as LEGO Marina Bay Sands (21021) and LEGO Trafalgar Square (21045).

PHOTO: Lego

Moreover, LEGO has revealed that the set will consist of a whopping 9,036 pieces, making it the largest LEGO set ever made till date.

The previous record-holder for this was the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon (75192) which had 7,541 pieces.

PHOTO: Lego

The gigantic LEGO set certainly mirrors the grandeur of the original Colosseum, measuring 27cm high, 52cm wide and 59cm deep. The full architectural details of the amphitheatre are artfully captured with startling precision within this model.

Known as one of the architectural marvels of the world, it will definitely take you quite a few days to finish this piece.

You will be able to recreate all three stories of it, with each story adorned with the Doric, Ionic and Corinthian columns. Furthermore, the attic will even be decorated with Corinthian pilasters.

PHOTO: Lego

LEGO Model Designer Rok Zgalin Kobe who worked on the set commented that this spectacular will be an awe-inspiring piece for anyone who appreciated architecture or enjoys intricate designs.

"One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the LEGO form. I felt that the LEGO model should display a special architectural feature of the original – the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles."

"To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure. Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the LEGO model,” he added.

You can find out more about this marvel through the LEGO official website. The set will be launched on Nov 27, 2020, which will coincide with the LEGO Stores and LEGO.com Black Friday offerings. It will be priced at US$549.99 (S$741.53).

Moreover, LEGO VIP members who purchase the LEGO Colosseum during the Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend will receive a limited-edition Roman Chariot gift, perfect for displaying alongside the Colosseum!

PHOTO: Lego

This article was first published in Geek Culture.