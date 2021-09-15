Lego releases Queer Eye: The Fab 5 Loft 10291 set

With 974 pieces and seven minifigures, fans of Queer Eye, the Netflix reality television series, can now recreate the Fab 5’s loft in Lego form. Yes, LEGO has released Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft 10291 set.

All the details that make up the Fab 5’s Atlanta loft will be packed in to the 9cm (height) by 35cm (width) by 21cm (depth) model, with many recognisable elements and also nods to each of the Fab 5’s expertise.

PHOTO: Lego

A slice of kitchen for Antoni, clothing rack for Tan, a swiveling salon chair for Jonathan, and a couch and scrapbook for Karamo. As for Bobby, well, he helped designed the interiors of this Lego set.

Of course, who can forget Bruley the dog, which will be included as a figure too! Not only that, to keep in line with the show’s spectacular makeovers, there will be two minifigures of Kathi Dooley, Jonathan’s favourite music teacher. They can be placed in the transformation chamber to turn her from a ‘before’ look to an ‘after’ look.

PHOTO: Lego

This is both a sweet Lego building project, and a great gift for any Queer Eye fan.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.