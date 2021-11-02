Lego’s Super Mario collaboration expands with Luigi’s Mansion sets

When Nintendo's Super Mario series entered the world of Lego, fans of both the classic Nintendo franchise and the timeless Lego bricks rejoiced.

The many vibrant set pieces and characters Nintendo built up over decades mean that the collaboration is primed for many colourful and gorgeous sets.

Also, due to the video game DNA in the Super Mario franchise, there is ample space for creativity when it comes to building one's own set pieces, or levels, so much so that there is a competition based around the Super Mario Lego sets.

Now, the collaboration series is expanded with three brand new sets based around the Luigi's Mansion series.

The first game of the series was released for the GameCube in 2001, and was a pleasant surprise to fans as a departure from the main series. While not truly terrifying, the theme of the series leans towards the spookier side of things.

The three sets are Lab and Poltergust, Haunt-and-Seek, and Entryway. However, they won't include the Luigi character figure, which is available in the Starter Course. Joining him would be King Boo and Professor E Gadd as well!

Even though the announcement of the Luigi's Mansion sets coincided with Halloween, the sets will only hit shelves starting Jan 1, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.