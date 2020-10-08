LEGO Singapore launches 'Rebuild The World' campaign with local children's charities

Launched last year, LEGO Group is bringing its Rebuild The World campaign to Singapore this year for the first time.

This year, apart from celebrating the natural creativity of children, LEGO Singapore will be introducing its Build To Give initiative locally.

Running from today till Nov 15, 2020, the public is encouraged to share LEGO builds that depicts their passions in a reimagined world, via Facebook and Instagram.

PHOTO: The Lego Group

In order to take part, all you have to do is to post up your LEGO builds (make sure they are set to public) on either Facebook or Instagram, and be sure to include the following hastags: #RebuildTheWorld, #BuildToGiveSG and #LEGO.

For every 50 build submissions posted online using the hastags during the campaign period, the LEGO Group will give away $2,000 worth of products to children with selected local charities.

The LEGO System In Play has long been the ultimate platform for creative expression and problem-solving. With Rebuild The World, we want to inspire Singaporeans of all ages to play and unleash their creativity to share their incredible builds with us.

At the same time, the Build To Give initiative will encourage generosity among our children and pass on the joy of play to other children in need, thus bringing them into this world of infinite possibilities.

Rohan Mathur, Marketing Director Southeast Asia, the LEGO Group:

''As a continuance of its global campaign, the LEGO Group has also unveiled an awe-inspiring installation – a 4-metre globe – which showcases a rainbow resort hotel by seven-year-old Tyra Lim from Singapore to feel closer to her dad who travels frequently for business.

''The globe, which is on display at LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, took 2,700 hours to build and uses over 350,000 LEGO bricks and elements.''

With LEGO creations sent in from all over the world, the globe acts as a joyful symbol of hope and positivity.

Children used their powerful imaginations to make sense of the world, and now the LEGO Group is providing the opportunity to see the world through their eyes.

Gather some inspiration from the LEGO-Tsugi collection from part of LEGO’s Rebuild The World campaign.

You can learn more about Rebuild The World by visiting the official site.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.