Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally arrive April 5

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, first announced way back during E3 2019, was originally expected to release in 2020, and then speculated to release by end of 2020.

It was then delayed till Spring 2021 according to pre-orders that started on Amazon in October 2021.

Finally, after multiple delays, Lucasfilm Games announced today that the game will finally arrive on April 5, 2022, just a month ahead of Star Wars Day (May the fourth).

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows fans to play through all nine episodes of the core saga, travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets.

Players can also unlock and choose from over 300 characters, the most ever in a Lego Star Wars game.

The good news is, it looks like the Deluxe Edition is still coming, which includes an exclusive Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure, along with a character collection bundle pack.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

