The Lego-Tsugi collection let you transform broken objects into beautiful imperfections

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, or so the saying goes.

Where some may find beauty in flawlessness, the Japanese traditional art of kintsugi seeks to celebrate imperfections by highlighting them in gold, as opposed to hiding them.

This meaningful philosophy is the driving force behind Lego’s newest project for its long-running Rebuild the World campaign.

Titled the Lego-Tsugi collection, it sees brick pieces and other building elements coming together to replace a damaged part of an object.

From a three-legged table to a smashed flower pot, here’s a closer look at some of that magic.

A broken handle is no match for the power of creativity. With the bright colours of the bricks painting a stark contrast against the white background, this cracked cup makes for a striking, photogenic subject.

Rawr! These potted companions are nothing short of adorable, bringing a welcome touch of personality and liveliness to the table.

Missing a leg? No fear, nature is here…well, in brick form, at least.

The well-crafted tree model is real slick, blends in extremely well with the brown tones of the wooden table, which makes the whole structure appear effortlessly charming.

Tick tock, the bird’s on the clock. The cheerful addition is a sight for sore eyes, and fits just right into its new home.

Adding the ‘stable’ in ‘table’, indeed. The brightly-coloured bricks not only does a good job at mending the cracks, but also injects life into the product.

Lego’s decision to push out a kintsugi-themed collection seems to have paid off handsomely, with the damaged products turning out to be interesting, striking, and beautiful pieces of art.

