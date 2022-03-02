Lenovo unveils new IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i notebooks for student gamers

With MWC 2022 just kicking off, Lenovo has released two new notebooks centred around both gaming and productivity, with a particular focus on students. They're the new IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i, which are refreshes of the IdeaPad Gaming lineup.

To start off with what's different between the two notebooks, the main difference is that the IdeaPad 3i utilises 12th Gen Intel Core processors while the IdeaPad 3 opts for AMD Ryzen 6000-series chipsets – the former up to a Core i7-12700H and the latter up to a Ryzen 7 6800H. Basically, if you see an "i" suffix it means the system is powered by Intel chips.

The IdeaPad 3 and 3i also each come in 15.6-inch and 16-inch variants, with dedicated graphics provided solely by NVIDIA. The IdeaPad 3i gets up to a GeForce RTX 3060 , along with one of Intel's new Arc GPUs, while the Gaming 3 only gets up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

Lenovo also focused on the display for the IdeaPad Gaming notebooks. All versions will get fast 165Hz refresh rates but there are some differences with resolution. The 16-inch versions will get IPS displays with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution.

For the smaller 15.6-inch variant, however, the AMD version (the IdeaPad 3) will have to make do with a Full-HD display. On the other hand, the Intel version (IdeaPad 3i) gets a higher resolution display with 2560 x 1440 pixels.

The back of the Glacier White IdeaPad Gaming 3i, with ports and blue accents.

PHOTO: Lenovo

With respect to the more physical aspects of the IdeaPad Gaming notebooks, as Lenovo is targeting this towards students, it touts the portability aspect of the notebook. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i measure around 21 to 22mm thin and weigh around 2.4 to 2.5kg depending on the screen size you get. While the weight doesn't quite get down to a sub-2kg level, the understated look (aside from perhaps the blue accents) does mean it fits in both in class and at home.

As for a full summary of the key specs, here they are:

IdeaPad Gaming 3i (15.6-inch) IdeaPad Gaming 3i (16-inch) Display 15.6-inch, 16:9, WQHD, IPS, 165Hz, 350 nits 16-inch, 16:10, WQHD+, IPS, 165Hz, 500 nits Chipset Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Intel Arc A370M Graphics (Optional) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Memory Up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 Battery 60WHr (45WHr for non RTX 3060 models) 71WHr Connectivity 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 support for RTX 3050, 3050 Ti and Intel Arc GPUs, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0)

1x HDMI 2.0, RJ 45, Audio Jack and DC-in

WiFi 6 IdeaPad Gaming 3i specs

IdeaPad Gaming 3 specs

IdeaPad Gaming 3 (15.6-inch) IdeaPad Gaming 3i (16-inch) Display 15.6-inch, 16:9, FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits 16-inch, 16:10, WQHD+, IPS, 165Hz, 500 nits Chipset Up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Memory Up to 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 Battery 60WHr (45WHr for non RTX 3060 models) 71WHr Connectivity 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0)

1x HDMI 2.0, RJ 45, Audio Jack and DC-in

WiFi 6

Availability and pricing

If the new IdeaPad Gaming notebooks intrigue you, it may be a disappointment to learn that availability and pricing details for Singapore haven't been confirmed by Lenovo yet. When it does come, though, it'll arrive in two colour options, Onyx Black and Glacier White.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.