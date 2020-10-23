Lenovo's new Smart Display and Smart Clock now available for Singapore smart homes

As we progress into the Internet of Things era, we expect every appliance and device in our homes to be connected and have some level of artificial intelligence, transforming our traditional simple homes into futuristic smart homes.

With this in mind, Lenovo introduces their new Smart Display and Smart Clock , a couple of home devices that serve to make your home more shared, convenient, and intuitive. In other words, adding the ‘smart’ into the smart home.

To achieve this, they come equipped with Google Assistant to interactively tend to all your smart home needs.

Ronnie Lee, General Manager, Lenovo Singapore said:

We are excited to launch our smart home devices in Singapore. With the nation’s vision of being a Smart Nation, our devices will play a part in bringing smart and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to consumers.

We want to deliver smarter and more purposeful living experiences to consumers in the home, so they can focus on more important things in life to help them make a positive impact, for example, spend time with those who matter.

The Smart Display and Smart Clock are available now at Challenger, Courts, Lenovo Exclusive Store @ Funan and Lenovo Official Online Store.

Lenovo Smart Display

Lenovo Smart Display 10-inch front and back with bamboo finish PHOTO: Lenovo

Minimalist and modern in design, the Lenovo Smart Display comes in 7-inch and 10-inch screen sizes. Daily tasks and useful information such as reminders, calendar appointments, and shopping lists can be conveniently accessed and displayed on its bright and vibrant HD screen.

It also has built-in video calling for participating in online meetings with colleagues and calls with friends and family.

The 10-inch model comes with Google Duo and Google Meet group calling features to connect with groups of people at once. It is worth noting that Google Duo allows hosting calls for up to 32 people.

With Google Assistant, the Lenovo Smart Display acts as a single hub to control all your compatible smart home devices by simply saying “Hey Google” out loud.

On the Smart Display, you can Google Search for information, watch YouTube videos, monitor your network-connected cameras around your home, and many more, while you multi-task at your home workspace or do your household chores.

When not in use, it turns into a digital picture frame sitting unobtrusively as part of your home furniture displaying your favourite photos from your photo album in Google Photos.

Lenovo Smart Display 7-inch front and back with white finish PHOTO: Lenovo

The 10-inch model with a bamboo finish starts at $299 and if you get it before Nov 30, it comes with a free Google Nest Mini worth $79.

The 7-inch model comes in a blizzard white finish and starts at $169. Currently, there is a promotion whereby purchasing two 7-inch models together before Nov 30, entitles you to a special price of only $199.

Lenovo Smart Display features Display Size 7-inch 10-inch Display Type IPS IPS Resolution SD 1,024 x 600 FHD 1,280 x 800 Colour Blizzard White Bamboo Processor MediaTek 8167S 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 624, Octa-Core A53 1.8 GHz Audio 2 x 1.5" 5W Stereo Speaker 1 x Passive Radiator 2" 10W Full Range Speaker 2 x Passive Tweeters Microphone 1 x Microphone Array 2 x 2 Dual Microphone Arrays Camera 2 MP Wide Angle 5 MP Wide Angle Video Call 720p 720p WLAN 1 x 1 WiFi 802.11ac 2.4G/5G, MIMO 2 x 2 WiFi 802.11ac 2.4G/5G, MIMO Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 4.2 (LE)

Lenovo Smart Clock

Lenovo Smart Clock in bedroom PHOTO: Lenovo

With its compact size and grey coloured fabric soft-touch cover, the Lenovo Smart Clock blends in comfortably on your bedside nightstand. It can be controlled via its 4-inch IPS touchscreen or voice with Google Assistant by simply speaking to it.

It functions as a hub from which you can control all your other compatible smart home devices and access them on it in a single dashboard. According to Lenovo, it supports over 10,000 products from more than 1,000 partners and brands, widely ranging from security cameras to coffee makers.

Lenovo has paid extra attention to the speaker quality of the Smart Clock. It has a full range 6W speaker and two passive radiators that can produce music that fills up large bedrooms. It is also tuned with the latest background noise reduction technology for enhanced radio listening.

With its multi-room feature, it can be added to a home speaker group to play your favourite music, audiobooks, podcasts, and radio across multiple devices and rooms. It also works with Chromecast to stream your drama shows, movies, and music on your compatible TV or speakers.

Lenovo Smart Clock front and back PHOTO: Lenovo

As a functional clock, the Lenovo Smart Clock can be programmed to complement your morning wake up and night bedtime routines.

By customising your own “Good morning” routine, you can wake up to your choice in hundreds of sounds and media alarms, and then check the display to see the day’s weather, your calendar, commute info, news and more.

When night falls, activating your customised “Good night” routine, it can turn off the lights, lock the doors, play some relaxing lullabies, and more.

The Lenovo Smart Clock starts at $119, but if you get it before Nov 30, the promotional launch price is $79.

