Lenovo's new Yoga Slim 7 Pro X notebooks are thin and light but have discrete graphics

Lenovo is shaking things up in the ultraportable category with their new Yoga Slim 7 Pro X notebooks. There are two flavours available — Intel and AMD — but the highlight is that they are all slim, light, and feature discrete graphics.

In a nutshell, the new Slim 7 Pro X notebooks have a greater focus on performance compared to the Slim and Slim Pro. As such, the higher-end configurations of the Slim Pro X notebooks approach the territory of some gaming-focused notebooks.

The keyword there, however, is 'some' — you won't find high-end RTXs here, as the Slim Pro X laptops attempt to balance performance with portability.

The dimensions are quite impressive. To start, the notebooks are just 15.9mm thick. Weight is just 1.45kg. That's remarkable for notebooks with discrete graphics.

On the display side of things, these notebooks come with what Lenovo calls its 'PureSight' IPS display, which features a 120Hz refresh rate (with Nvidia G-Sync) and 400 nits of brightness in a 14.5-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display.

Owing to that 16:10 aspect ratio, the display resolution is unusual but high nonetheless, coming in at 3072 x 1920 pixels.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X in Dark Teal.

PHOTO: Lenovo

Where the Slim 7 and 7i Pro X notebooks mainly differ, however, is in their CPU choices. Long-time Lenovo followers will know the "i" suffix means that it's powered by Intel processors. Therefore, the Slim 7i Pro X is powered by Intel's newest 12th Gen Alder Lake processors.

As for the Slim 7 Pro X, they are equipped with AMD's new Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors, with a choice of three Ryzen HS Creator Edition CPUs.

Graphics options remain the same across both models and users can choose between the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or RTX 3050. Regardless of which GPU you pick, you get 4GB of GDDR6 framebuffer.

In short, here are some of the essential specifications for the new Yoga Slim Pro X notebooks:

Yoga Slim 7 Pro X Yoga Slim 7i Pro X CPU Ryzen 5 6600HS Creator Edition

Ryzen 7 6800HS Creator Edition

Ryzen 9 6900HS Creator Edition Intel Core i5-12500H

Intel Core i7-12650H

Intel Core i7-12700H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Storage 512GB / 1TB SSD Battery 70Whr Display 14.5-inch PureSight IPS 120Hz display, 16:10, 3072 x 1920 pixels (w/ Glass and Touch options) Memory 16 / 32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz 16 / 32GB LPDDR5 6000MHz I/O 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4a, PD 3.0)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A w/ Battery Charging 1.2

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x 3.5mm Combo Jack 2x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A w/ Battery Charging 1.2

1x HDMI 2.0

1x 3.5mm Combo Jack

Availability and pricing

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X and Slim 7i Pro X will be available in the US starting June 2022 (though there's no word on local availability), with the former coming only in a Storm Grey colourway, while the latter gets Cloud Grey and Dark Teal colourways, (subject to geography and availability).

The Intel-powered Slim 7i Pro X will start at US$1,699 (S$2,300), while the AMD-powered Slim 7 Pro X will start at US$1,499.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.