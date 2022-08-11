Less than 1% of Netflix customers are playing its games daily

Netflix Games is not gaining as much traction as initially expected.

App analytics firm Apptopia says the games have been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times and there is an average of 1.7 million daily users. To put it simply, less than 1 per cent of Netflix's 221 million subscribers are playing its video games on a daily basis.

With a catalogue of 24 game apps, it is not surprising to see such low engagement statistics. A company representative reportedly told CNBC the game catalogue will grow to 50 by the end of the year.

At launch, Netflix Games only had five games and they were initially available only on Android devices. It launched a week later on iOS devices.

ALSO READ: Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices

This article was first published in HardwareZone.